Report: Saints Offensive Coordinator Kubiak Interviews With Browns On Monday
At least two teams are interested in talking more to Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. He's interviewing with the Browns on Monday, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
The Seahawks are reportedly the other team interested in Kubiak. The ties to Cleveland with Kevin Stefanski make it sensible for the Saints offensive coordinator to look their way.
Under Kubiak, here's where the Saints finished in some key categories: Yards/Game - 320.1 (21st), Rush Yards/Game - 114.9 (14th), Passing Yards/Game - 205.2 (23rd), First Downs/Game - 17.9 (26th), 3rd Down - 35.19% (28th), Red Zone - 58.14% (11th), Goal to Go - 89.47% (1st), TOP - 28:08 (29th) and Points/Game - 19.9 (T-25th).
It's no secret that New Orleans was riddled with injuries on the offensive side of the ball, and the first two games of the season showed some major possibilities for the Saints offense. However, that wasn't their only issue. Kubiak's play calling, while at times was brilliant, also showed plenty of inconsistency.
On Monday morning, the possibility of the Saints changing their offensive scheme once again was something I looked at when assessing the quarterback group. Whoever New Orleans will pick as their next head coach will most assuredly have a lot of input on the staff.
If the Saints were to go with an offensive-minded coach, then it would make a lot of sense for them to clean house here. However, a defensive-minded coach could keep some pieces while giving major attention to a unit that was supposed to be the backbone of the team last season.
If Kubiak does move on, it would be the fifth year in a row that he has a new team. He went from the Vikings in 2021 to the Broncos to the 49ers and then to the Saints. Both Minnesota and Denver were second stints for him. There was a lot of promise that Kubiak could help solve a lot of the Saints' woes on offense, and while there were some strides here and there, it just wasn't enough with what he had.