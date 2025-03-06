Saints News Network

Saints Land Electrifying RB In New 2025 NFL Mock Draft From Top Insider

Dakota Randall

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) greets teammates following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) greets teammates following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Facing a potentially lengthy rebuild, the New Orleans Saints probably should target critical needs in the 2025 NFL Draft, such as quarterback and both lines.

But what if they leave the draft with the best running back prospect in this year's class?

In a mock draft published Wednesday, SNY-TV's Connor Hughes has the Saints using the No. 9 pick on Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. A Heisman Trophy finalist last season, Jeanty ran 374 times for a jaw-dropping 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in 14 games.

"The Saints still have veteran tailback Alvin Kamara, but their best years were when they paired him with another, Mark Ingram," Hughes wrote. "Jeanty allows New Orleans to recreate that dynamic backfield. He ran for a staggering 2,601 yards with 29 touchdowns a season ago."

There are arguments for and against the Saints drafting Jeanty.

On the one hand, most teams probably shouldn't use high picks on running backs unless they're legitimate contenders. Exhibit A: the Detroit Lions drafting Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall in 2023.

On the other hand, there's something to be said for drafting the best player available, and Jeanty could be just that at ninth overall. New Orleans also must start planning for the future at running back with Kamara turning 30 years old in July.

More NFL: Saints Boost Offense In Shocking New Mock Draft From NFL Executive

Published
Dakota Randall
DAKOTA RANDALL

Dakota has a decade of experience covering a variety of sports, including a four-year stint as a New England Patriots beat reporter. He also is passionate about covering baseball, especially the Red Sox, and finding creative ways to weave in his interests from across the pop-culture spectrum. For all business/marketing inquiries please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News