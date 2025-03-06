Saints Land Electrifying RB In New 2025 NFL Mock Draft From Top Insider
Facing a potentially lengthy rebuild, the New Orleans Saints probably should target critical needs in the 2025 NFL Draft, such as quarterback and both lines.
But what if they leave the draft with the best running back prospect in this year's class?
In a mock draft published Wednesday, SNY-TV's Connor Hughes has the Saints using the No. 9 pick on Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. A Heisman Trophy finalist last season, Jeanty ran 374 times for a jaw-dropping 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in 14 games.
"The Saints still have veteran tailback Alvin Kamara, but their best years were when they paired him with another, Mark Ingram," Hughes wrote. "Jeanty allows New Orleans to recreate that dynamic backfield. He ran for a staggering 2,601 yards with 29 touchdowns a season ago."
There are arguments for and against the Saints drafting Jeanty.
On the one hand, most teams probably shouldn't use high picks on running backs unless they're legitimate contenders. Exhibit A: the Detroit Lions drafting Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall in 2023.
On the other hand, there's something to be said for drafting the best player available, and Jeanty could be just that at ninth overall. New Orleans also must start planning for the future at running back with Kamara turning 30 years old in July.
