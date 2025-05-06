Saints Land In Ugly Spot On ESPN's First Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings
It's safe to say the New Orleans Saints face low expectations as they enter the Kellen Moore era.
The Saints finished an embarrassing 28th in ESPN's first power rankings since the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. ESPN used an 80-person "power panel" to compile the rankings, which include insights from local beat reporters.
Here's the blurb on New Orleans from Saints reporter Katherine Terrell:
"The Saints took Kelvin Banks Jr. at No. 9 in the draft, and that gives them instant flexibility to upgrade at left tackle. Taliese Fuaga, last year's first-round pick, is currently playing there, but he could move to his college position of right tackle if needed.
"Banks could also start this season at right tackle. The Saints let left guard Lucas Patrick leave in free agency, bringing in Dillon Radunz to compete for that position."
It's hard to make a case for the Saints landing much higher than 28th, especially when they face so much uncertainty at quarterback. Derek Carr's future is uncertain due to a shoulder injury, and the Saints appear primed to roll with second-round rookie Tyler Shough as their starter.
With all that said, power rankings are arbitrary exercises -- especially when they're published in May. Much can change between now and the start of the 2025 season.
