Saints Land Polarizing Prospect In Final Mock Draft From Top NFL Insider
The New Orleans Saints could do much worse with the ninth-overall pick than by using it on one of this year's top EDGE prospects. But some prospects would make more sense than others at that spot.
Enter: Mykel Williams.
The Georgia product has all the tools to be an impactful player in the NFL. However, he's somewhat of a polarizing prospect, with some mocks making him a top 10 pick and others having him nearly falling outside of Round 1.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer goes with the former approach in his final mock draft, which sees Williams land with the Saints at ninth overall.
"Yes, quarterback is a question, and I think New Orleans will come out of the top 100 picks with one," Breer wrote. "But this is a little rich for, say, Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart. So the Saints land the kind of big, rugged edge that new DC Brandon Staley favors, and a guy who can learn from Cam Jordan as the New Orleans legend inches closer to retirement."
As Breer noted, all signs point toward New Orleans drafting a quarterback sometime this week. But the Saints reportedly don't love Shedeur Sanders, and Dart arguably isn't a top 10 talent.
That said, with teams like the Denver Broncos reportedly fielding trade calls in the 20s, it wouldn't shock anyone if the Saints moved back into Round 1 to take a QB.
More NFL: NFL Draft Rumors: Could Saints Be Mystery Team Eyeing Broncos Trade?