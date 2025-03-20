Saints News Network

Saints Land Swiss-Army-Knife Defender In New Daniel Jeremiah Mock Draft

Should New Orleans go defense in Round 1?

Dakota Randall

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell (LB05) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell (LB05) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints will be in a solid position in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Many experts believe there are just two or three elite prospects in this year's class -- Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter and Cam Ward -- and that the remaining players projected to go in the top 15 are interchangeable. As such, with the ninth overall pick, the Saints could land a prospect viewed neither as a reach nor a steal.

But what should they do with the pick? In a mock draft published Tuesday, NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah, one of the top draft experts in the industry, has the Saints landing Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.

"Campbell has the versatility to be a major weapon for a creative defensive coordinator like Brandon Staley," wrote Jeremiah, who's a former NFL scout.

Many Saints fans probably prefer New Orleans to target an offensive prospect, perhaps even a quarterback, in the first round. Indeed, the Saints could be in position to draft Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.

However, New Orleans has greater needs on its rebuilding roster. Plus, the Saints could just call the New England Patriots about a possible trade for sophomore QB Joe Milton III.

More NFL: Saints Linked To Patriots' Joe Milton In Yet Another QB Trade Rumor

Published
Dakota Randall
DAKOTA RANDALL

Dakota has a decade of experience covering a variety of sports, including a four-year stint as a New England Patriots beat reporter. He also is passionate about covering baseball, especially the Red Sox, and finding creative ways to weave in his interests from across the pop-culture spectrum. For all business/marketing inquiries please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News