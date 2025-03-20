Saints Land Swiss-Army-Knife Defender In New Daniel Jeremiah Mock Draft
The New Orleans Saints will be in a solid position in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Many experts believe there are just two or three elite prospects in this year's class -- Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter and Cam Ward -- and that the remaining players projected to go in the top 15 are interchangeable. As such, with the ninth overall pick, the Saints could land a prospect viewed neither as a reach nor a steal.
But what should they do with the pick? In a mock draft published Tuesday, NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah, one of the top draft experts in the industry, has the Saints landing Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
"Campbell has the versatility to be a major weapon for a creative defensive coordinator like Brandon Staley," wrote Jeremiah, who's a former NFL scout.
Many Saints fans probably prefer New Orleans to target an offensive prospect, perhaps even a quarterback, in the first round. Indeed, the Saints could be in position to draft Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.
However, New Orleans has greater needs on its rebuilding roster. Plus, the Saints could just call the New England Patriots about a possible trade for sophomore QB Joe Milton III.
