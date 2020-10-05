Timeline of the Saints Late Night COVID-19 Testing Scare

New Orleans Saints Late Night COVID-19 Scare

10:44 PM CST: Pro Football Talk Reports a Saints player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Saints learned late Saturday night, upon arrival to Detroit, that FB Michael Burton recorded a positive COVID-19 test. Burton was with the team in Detroit as the Saints prepare to meet the Lions on Sunday afternoon. The Saints began to contact trace and test all players close to Burton on the team plane with the electronic trackers.

11:08 PM CST: Saints vs. Lions game in jeopardy of being postponed

The NFL announced the postponement of New England Patriots vs. Kanas City Chiefs after quarterback Cam Newton recorded a positive COVID-19 test. The rescheduling occurred hours before Burton's test in Detroit.

The Saints and the NFL are in communication about the situation and will determine whether the game will be played following the players' re-testing results. Also, the team ordered the POC, rapid tests, for Burton and other players. In the post-game presser, Sean Payton disclosed that those kits did not arrive until close to 3:00 AM CST.

11:15 PM CST: Four Saints were re-tested, including star running back Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints begin re-testing four members of the team after contact tracing. The four Saints that were closest to Burton on the flight were members of the running back room, including star running back Alvin Kamara. The team waited for the players' test results.

6:00 AM CST: Saints Fullback Michael Burton records a false-positive COVID-19 test

The fullback's original result is classified as a false-positive after his second test result came back negative. The POC, rapid testing results were negative as well.

Several other Saints players, including running back Alvin Kamara's test results came back negative.

6:34 AM CST: Saints vs. Lions will be played as scheduled.

Following the negative test results and a false positive reading on Michael Burton's initial COVID-19 test, the New Orleans Saints vs. Detriot Lions game was not rescheduled. Kickoff from Ford Field will be for 12:00 PM CST.

Saints FB Michael Burton; Credit: USA Today Sports

12:02 PM CST: KICKOFF from Ford Field

Saints FB Michael Burton is dressed and plays 29% of the offensive snaps and 28% of the special teams snaps against the Lions.

3:08 PM CST: Saints -35, Lions - 29 (Final Score)

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors, follow:

The Saints News Network at www.si.com/nfl/saints or www.saintnews.net.

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.