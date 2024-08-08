Saints Lock Up A Key Defensive Starter With Contract Extension
The New Orleans Saints have locked down a crucial defensive starter with a new contract. According to Adam Schefter, the Saints have agreed with linebacker Pete Werner to a three-year contract extension.
Schefter goes on to report that Werner's new deal keeps him with the Saints through the 2027 season. The contract is reportedly worth over $25 million dollars in total money, with $17.5 million guaranteed.
Werner, 25, was a second-round selection by the Saints in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. The 60th overall pick, Werner was the fifth off-ball linebacker drafted. He was almost immediately a solid complement to star LB Demario Davis.
In three seasons with New Orleans, Werner has started 35 contests, missing just eight contests with injury. He's averaged nearly 75 total tackles and 51 solo stops per year with 11 tackles for loss, a half sack, one interception, and four fumbles forced or recovered.
Last season, Werner achieved career-best numbers in tackles (93) and solo tackles (60) along with recording his first interception and sack while forcing two fumbles. He was second on the team only to Demario Davis in solo tackles and total stops.
Locking up Pete Werner checks off one free-agent priority that the Saints would have had to worry about at the conclusion of this season. Cornerback Paulson Adebo, DE Chase Young, TE Juwan Johnson, and LB Willie Gay Jr. are some of the significant New Orleans players facing unrestricted free agency at the end of this year.