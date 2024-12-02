Saints Lose In The Trenches, Stumble Against Rams
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 21-14, and missed an opportunity to gain ground in the NFC South race as the Atlanta Falcons lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 17-13. Tampa Bay was in an overtime fight with Carolina, tied at 23.
The Saints' defense could not stop the run when they had to by surrendering 156 rushing yards to the Rams. Running back Kyren Williams rushed 15 times for 104 yards and a touchdown to lead Los Angeles.
New Orleans struggled in the trenches on both sides of the football. Running back Alvin Kamara was the standout performer on offense, who rushed 23 times for 112 yards. Derek Carr had a mediocre game, completing 24 of 37 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown against a struggling Rams secondary.
The Rams scored all 21 points in the second half.
Taysom Hill (knee) was carted off the field to make matters worse for New Orleans, and Tyrann Mathieu injured his shoulder.
Next week, the Saints will travel to New York to face the Giants, who are also stumbling this season.
