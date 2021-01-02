Report: All Saints RBs Out Due to COVID-19 Contact Tracing

Following Alvin Kamara’s positive COVID-19 test, the Saints will be without their entire running back corps because of their close contact to Kamara.

The New Orleans Saints reportedly will be without their entire running back corps for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, due to contact tracing conducted following Alvin Kamara’s positive COVID-19 test.

Because of their close contact to Kamara, running backs Latavius Murray, Michael Burton and Dwayne Washington, as well as running backs coach Joel Thomas, will all be out for the regular-season finale in Carolina, according to Jay Glazer.

Wide receiver Ty Montgomery, rookie Tony Jones, Jr. (practice squad), and possibly Taysom Hill will be available as running backs for Sean Payton's offense.

In the 2016 season, Montgomery transitioned to play running back with the Green Bay Packers. The team had a shortage of running backs because of injuries, so then-head coach Mike McCarthy worked Montgomery into the rotation.

Montgomery has 225 rushes for 1,031 yards and 7 touchdowns as a rusher.

Kamara was spotted at an event in New Orleans. On Dec. 26, 2020, the Instagram account, Sports News Daily1, posted an image of Kamara without a face mask surrounded by a few women. Other similar posts have been deleted.