Saints Lose DE Taco Charlton Off Practice Squad

Defensive end Taco Charlton was signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad by the Chicago Bears, as reported by Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. The signing means that Charlton must be on the active roster of the Bears for at least one game, according to NFL rules.

Charlton, 28, has been on the Saints practice squad all year but has not appeared in a regular season game for the team.

A first-round choice out of Michigan by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft, Charlton played for five different teams over his five-year career before signing with New Orleans this offseason. He has 11.5 career sacks, 22 QB hits, and 12 tackles for loss.

Defensive end Taco Charlton (54) during a 2022 preseason game for the New Orleans Saints. Credit: neworleanssaints.com

The 3-7 Saints host the 3-6 Los Angeles Rams this Sunday. New Orleans has a deep defensive end unit with Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and Payton Turner. The Saints have 28 sacks this season, with 10 of those and 24 QB hits coming from their defensive ends

