New Orleans Saints Made An Effort To Improve The Team's Worst Position Group
Coming into this offseason, it was little secret that the New Orleans Saints needed to fix an offensive line that was woeful last season. Over the last two years, the Saints have averaged less than 110 yards rushing per game, ranking in the bottom half of the NFL. Their 3.6 average per run in 2023 ranked an abysmal 31st in the league. Over their last 34 games, New Orleans quarterbacks had been sacked 73 times and often under heavy duress.
Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and offensive line coach Doug Marrone were among several offensive assistants let go this offseason. Brought in were new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, respected run game coordinator Rick Dennison, and experienced offensive line coach John Benton among an almost completely revamped staff on that side of the ball.
The staff wasn't the only thing that will change for the Saints offense in 2024. There will also be several new faces on the offensive line. Here's a look at the changes that the team has made up front so far.
ADDITIONS
• Taliese Fuaga, T (draft - 1st round)
• Josiah Ezirim, T (draft - 7th round)
• Lucas Patrick, G (free agent)
• Shane Lemieux, G (free agent)
• Justin Herron, T (free agent)
• Olisaemeka Udoh, T (free agent)
• Kyle Hergel, G (UDFA)
• Nouri Nouili, G (UDFA)
• Sincere Haynesworth, C (UDFA)
DEPARTURES
• Andrus Peat, G/T (Raiders)
• James Hurst, G (retired)
• Trai Turner (free agent)
• Max Garcia, G (free agent)
There's a common theme among these personnel changes. Udoh played for three years under Kubiak and Dennison in Minnesota. Lemieux and Patrick have excelled in a zone-blocking scheme, the system that Kubiak is expected to employ with the Saints.
Fuaga fills a major need at either tackle spot. Starting RT Ryan Ramczyk may not be ready to start the year because of knee issues that may hasten the end of his career. Left tackle Trevor Penning, a first-round choice in 2022, was benched last year for poor play and played just 13 snaps over the final eleven games.
Udoh and Herron have both played left tackle. Fuaga, who was primarily a right tackle at Oregon State, worked at left tackle during the team's rookie mini-camp. Expect him to see more reps there during the upcoming OTA workouts later this month.
The Saints need their younger linemen to develop. They aren't giving up on Penning after just six career starts, but they'll certainly need him to live up to his first round investment. Guard Nick Saldiveri, a fourth-round pick last season, only played 18 snaps as a rookie despite major issues along the line. Starting RG Cesar Ruiz regressed last year after playing well enough in 2022 to earn a contract extension.
It's also possible that the Saints dip back into free agency for another veteran lineman. There are still some players with solid starting experience available.
• Dalton Risner, G
• Halapoulivaati Vaitai, G
• Donovan Smith, T
• Cameron Fleming, T
• Duane Brown, T
• David Bakhtiari, T
• Charles Leno, T
If familiarity continues to be a theme, then Risner, Fleming, and Brown could be names to watch. Risner and Fleming played for Kubiak and Dennison in Denver, while Brown played under Benton with the Jets.
I wouldn't expect New Orleans to look at another veteran lineman until after OTA sessions. They'll likely use those practices to evaluate what they currently have on the roster. With Ramczyk's knee issues and Penning's failure to develop so far, don't rule out the possibility.
The Saints have often spun their wheels offensively in the last few years because of ineptitude up front. They've made several changes in hopes of improving the performance of the offensive line. For Klint Kubiak's offense to work, and perhaps any playoff aspirations the Saints have, a vastly better offensive line is crucial.