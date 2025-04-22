Saints Make Stunning, Controversial Pick In New Chris Simms Mock Draft
Chris Simms has an aggressive take on what the New Orleans Saints could do in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In his latest mock draft, the quarterback-turned-analyst has the Saints using the ninth-overall pick on Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. Simms has New Orleans passing on Ashton Jeanty, Tyler Warren and Tetairoa McMillan, among others.
On the surface, Simms' prediction could make sense. The Saints must improve on defense, with linebacker among their top needs, and Campbell is considered the best linebacker available in this year's draft class.
However, Campbell underwent surgery for a torn labrum after the NFL combine, causing some experts to mock him near the back of the first round. Field Yates of ESPN even mocked Campbell to the Philadelphia Eagles at 32nd overall. Others have Campbell falling out of the first round entirely.
So, drafting Campbell with the No. 9 pick seemingly would be a reach for the Saints, and a risky one at that.
That said, it's common for prospects to face injury-related questions before a draft only to hear their names called early in Round 1 anyway. One recent example: Laiatu Latu, who went 15th overall to the Indianapolis Colts last year after slipping to the second round in some mocks due to concerns about a neck injury.
Regardless, Campbell is a talented player who enjoyed a fantastic career at Alabama. The Saints could do much worse with their first-round pick.
