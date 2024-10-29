Saints News Network

Saints Make Three Practice Squad Roster Moves On Tuesday

The Saints brought a familiar face and a new player on to their practice squad.

Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Jordan Mims (33) during the warmups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Saints made some practice squad moves on Tuesday, as the team announced that they've signed running back Jordan Mims and defensive back Tre Herndon while terminating the contract of Sincere Haynesworth.

Mims impressed during training camp and deservedly earned a spot on the final roster, but didn't see a lot of action. He was waived on Saturday to make room for Ugo Amadi. As for Tre Herndon, he's a 2018 undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt who was most recently with the Giants. He was with them from June 12 to Aug. 27.

Haynesworth was added to the practice squad less than a week ago. New Orleans is also expected to sign running back Jacob Kibodi to the practice squad, as Kendre Miller got hurt during Sunday's loss with what Dennis Allen said was 'the other hamstring'.

