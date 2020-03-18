The New Orleans Saints haven't brought any new players in yet, but that looks like it's about to change. According to a Wednesday mid-morning report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it appears that veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins and the team are close to a reunion. It was just announced on Tuesday by the Philadelphia Eagles that they were not picking up the contract option for Jenkins for 2020.

This was their team statement:

"Malcolm Jenkins has been an outstanding player for us and we are proud of everything he accomplished both on and off the field during his time in Philadelphia," the team said in a statement. "Malcolm was a great teammate and leader, as well as one of the toughest and most reliable players to ever play in our city. After thorough discussion with Malcolm and his agent, Ben Dogra, both sides agreed on the difficult decision to turn the page on what was an incredible six-year relationship. We wish Malcolm and his family all the best as he pursues his next opportunity."

The Saints will certainly benefit from the veteran leadership Jenkins brings to the table, and Sean Payton has been very transparent about his feelings of him. Following a big win over the Eagles at home in the regular season, a gesture was made by Jenkins following a big Alvin Kamara touchdown on a 4th and 7 play.

In his post game press conference, Payton said, "Malcolm, I think the world of him. He's a tremendous player, and I hate that he got out of here. That was probably as big a mistake as we've made here in 13 years. He's made up of all the right things, and he's a tremendous competitor."

A Jenkins signing likely means that Vonn Bell is all but out for New Orleans, which would leave them an intriguing duo of Marcus Williams and C.J. Gardner-Johnson to pair with Jenkins. We'll ultimately see how it pans out, but the move looks to be a good one.