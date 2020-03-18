Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
Game Day

Malcolm Jenkins, Saints close to reunion

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints haven't brought any new players in yet, but that looks like it's about to change. According to a Wednesday mid-morning report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it appears that veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins and the team are close to a reunion. It was just announced on Tuesday by the Philadelphia Eagles that they were not picking up the contract option for Jenkins for 2020.

This was their team statement:

"Malcolm Jenkins has been an outstanding player for us and we are proud of everything he accomplished both on and off the field during his time in Philadelphia," the team said in a statement. "Malcolm was a great teammate and leader, as well as one of the toughest and most reliable players to ever play in our city. After thorough discussion with Malcolm and his agent, Ben Dogra, both sides agreed on the difficult decision to turn the page on what was an incredible six-year relationship. We wish Malcolm and his family all the best as he pursues his next opportunity."

The Saints will certainly benefit from the veteran leadership Jenkins brings to the table, and Sean Payton has been very transparent about his feelings of him. Following a big win over the Eagles at home in the regular season, a gesture was made by Jenkins following a big Alvin Kamara touchdown on a 4th and 7 play.

In his post game press conference, Payton said, "Malcolm, I think the world of him. He's a tremendous player, and I hate that he got out of here. That was probably as big a mistake as we've made here in 13 years. He's made up of all the right things, and he's a tremendous competitor."

A Jenkins signing likely means that Vonn Bell is all but out for New Orleans, which would leave them an intriguing duo of Marcus Williams and C.J. Gardner-Johnson to pair with Jenkins. We'll ultimately see how it pans out, but the move looks to be a good one.

Comments (2)
Bob Rose
Bob Rose

Editor

Great story John, and welcome home Malcolm! John, do you know of any attempted negotiations between the Saints and Vonn Bell prior to signing Jenkins?

No. 1-2
BtBoylan
BtBoylan

Editor

A great addition to a young secondary! Welcome Back 27!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Contract Details for Saints Quarterback Drew Brees

The Saints bring back one of the best to ever play at a relative bargain.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Five failed Saints free agents from the past five years

Before you get too happy about free agency, we look back at five failed free agents the Saints have brought in from the past five offseasons.

John Hendrix

by

Bob Rose

NFC South: NFL's Best QB Division (Brees, Brady, Ryan, Bridgewater)

Amid reports that QB Tom Brady intends to sign with Tampa Bay on March 18th, the NFC South will become the best division in the NFL at the quarterback position with Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, and Teddy Bridgewater.

Brendan Boylan

by

BtBoylan

New Orleans Saints Day 1 Free Agency Recap

The Saints didn't have much activity at the onset of free agency, but kept two important pieces.

Bob Rose

by

John Hendrix

CB Patrick Robinson restructures contract with Saints

Saints CB Patrick Robinson agrees to restructure his 4-year, $20 Million dollar contract signed back in the summer of 2018.

Brendan Boylan

by

BtBoylan

New Orleans Saints Day 2 Free Agency Recap

Saints lock up their Hall of Fame quarterback, but otherwise somewhat quiet on Day 2 of free agency.

Bob Rose

Teddy Bridgewater lured to Panthers by Joe Brady's Offense

Former Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater may have been lured to the Carolina Panthers by his relationship to OC Joe Brady.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Teddy Bridgewater finalizing contract with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are going to land Saints free agent Teddy Bridgewater, and it should be done by Wednesday. It's a 3-year, $60 million deal for him.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

Kiko Alonso agrees to restricted deal to stay with Saints, report says

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kiko Alonso has agreed to a restricted deal to stay with the New Orleans Saints for 2020, which will help alleviate some cap space.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

Drew Brees Agrees to a 2-Yr Extension With New Orleans

Brees finalizes contract extension to return to New Orleans

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan