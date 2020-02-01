Super Bowl LIV Predictions from Saints News Network

Super Bowl LIV is finally here. The New Orleans Saints may have fallen short in their championship pursuit, but the entire world will watch as a new NFL champion is crowned. The Kansas City Chiefs are 1.5 point favorites over the San Francisco 49ers in this year’s big game, with the over/under set at 54.5 points for the game.

San Francisco is making their seventh Super Bowl appearance, with the last one coming after the 2012 season in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, a 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The 49ers are looking for their sixth title, having last won Super Bowl XXIX in 1995, a 49-26 defeat of the San Diego Chargers. The Chiefs are making their 3rd appearance in the big game, and the first in 50 years. They lost to the Green Bay Packers in the first Super Bowl, then defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV.

Here are our staff predictions on who will take home the title in Super Bowl LIV.

Dr. Carla Antoine

Kansas City - 30, San Francisco - 28

MVP: Patrick Mahomes

Aug 24, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

I have loved the Kansas City Chiefs second to my beloved New Orleans Saints since my classmate DE Neil Smith joined the team and brought fire to the Chief’s defense. Super Bowl LIV will be a very close game, but I think the Chiefs will prevail. Both teams dominate in calling run plays and defense will be the key to victory. The 49ers defense will keep the pressure on Mahomes, but in the end, the Kansas City Chiefs will edge by the iron-clad 49ers defense.



John Hendrix

Chiefs - 31, 49ers - 27

MVP: Tyreek Hill

Sep 23, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball as San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (48) attempts the tackle during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Miller

49ers edge Chiefs 35-31

MVP: George Kittle

Sep 23, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller (23) in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

“Former Falcons Kyle Shanahan and Tevin Coleman come full circle and get their ring. Shanahan is intimately aware of the prominence of this moment. After suffering a heart-breaking defeat in Super Bowl 51, in which New England overcame a 25-point deficit to defeat his Atlanta Falcons, the 49ers coach is out for redemption. This time he’s tasked with limiting an explosive Kansas City Chiefs offense led by Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill, but together with DC Robert Saleh, the Niners will have sufficient personnel and motivation to beat this Chiefs team and secure the franchise its 6th title, and first since 1994.”



Kyle T. Mosley

MVP: Patrick Mahomes

Chief win, 38-30 over 49ers

Sep 23, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) motions on the line of scrimmage during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Thoughts: The Kansas City aerial attack will give San Francisco’s defensive backfield problems. The Saints, who would have beaten San Francisco if it were not for two missed 2 point conversions, scored 46 points on the 49ers and do not have the collective potency of the Chiefs. The first half will be close, plenty of nerves and errors, but at the end Andy Reid will finally hoist his first Lombardi trophy.

My Prediction - Bob Rose

Aug 24, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is brought down by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (20) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs got off to horrible starts in both of their playoff wins. If that happens here, they risk getting blown out by a 49er team that has been a buzz saw on both sides of the ball. San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t had to do much through his own team’s playoff run thanks to a dominant defense and efficient running attack. The sixth year quarterback has some game breaking weapons in All-Pro tight end George Kittle and two wideouts who make big plays in the open field in Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel. Kansas City has been improved on the defensive side and capable of applying heavy pressure up front and causing big plays in the secondary. The 26th ranked Chiefs run defense is charged with stopping the league’s top rushing attack in the 49ers and dynamic back Raheem Mostert.

Kansas City earns headlines with their own dynamic offensive playmakers. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a sprint team of wideouts led by Tyreek Hill and his own All-Pro tight end in Travis Kelce. The 49ers counter with the NFL’s best pass defense. They possess the most disruptive front line in the league, a physical secondary to punish the smaller Kansas City receivers, and an athletic group of linebackers to present a challenge for Kelce.

Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs past Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) in the second quarter of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I would be shocked if the Chiefs could sustain any kind of running game against the talented front seven of San Francisco. Kansas City will make plays with Mahomes and his receivers, but the 49ers defense will force a few critical mistakes to turn momentum. Garoppolo will have an efficient game spreading the ball around to his underrated targets and the Chiefs will have little answer for Mostert in the open field.

49ers 34 Chiefs 29

MVP: Raheem Mostert