BREAKING: Saints Have Named Rookie As Their Starting Quarterback Versus Buccaneers In Week 6

Spencer Rattler will start against the Buccaneers.

Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) during the warmups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Saints have named a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Bucs, and it's rookie Spencer Rattler.

"We just felt like for this game that it was going to give us the best opportunity," Dennis Allen said on Wednesday afternoon. Allen said that Jake Haener was disappointed with the decision. On Rattler starting, he added, "We just felt like it would be the right time for Spencer to get his opportunity."

Per Allen, the Saints are not planning on adding a veteran quarterback to the room. Derek Carr is considered week-to-week with an oblique strain. There won't be a controversy when he's ready to return, as he said that Carr will be the starter when he's healthy.

