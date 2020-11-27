Saints News: Broncos QB and 2 on Staff test COVID-19 positive ahead of Saints Game

The Denver Broncos have one player and two staff members to test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

The New Orleans Saints (8-2) will travel on Saturday for a rare visit to meet the Denver Broncos (4-6). Today, the Broncos are handling positive COVID-19 concerns. Denver placed quarterback Jeff Driskel on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. One report from NFL.com mentions Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said the NFL allowed Thursday's practice because contact tracing was performed.

The Broncos closed their UCHealth Training Center today because one player and two staff members had positive COVID-19 tests, reported a statement released by the team. Today, the organization will have virtual meetings; however, practice is postponed ahead of the Saints game on Sunday.

The NFL has not released statements on a postponement of the New Orleans Saints vs. Denver Broncos game. The game is set to take place on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 PM CST

We will update any additional information on the Broncos' COVID-19 situation on the Saints News Network.