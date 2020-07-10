Saints News: Player Opt-Outs being considered by NFL & NFLPA

The pressure is mounting over growing coronavirus concerns. With less than three weeks before training camp, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com shared another twist in the 2020 NFL season that can change the trajectory of teams throughout the league.

My understanding is both the union and the league intend to have an opt-out for players who have either a pre-existing condition, family (members) with pre-existing conditions, just general concerns over COVID-19, would not want to play this season, Pelissero shared during an interview with NFL NOW. General Managers [of NFL teams] were told on a call earlier this week there would be a specific date by which players would need to opt-out. That date is to be determined.

The NFLPA’s Vice President Sam Acho acknowledged the rise of COVID-19 cases but was not eager to embrace the NFL’s proposal. NFL camps will start July 28th, and the NFL’s time is fleeting to iron out the details of any potential opt-outs ahead of the 2020 season.

According to Pelissero, a possible tolling of player contracts who opt-out is still to be determined and is something that would need more discussion prior to the start of training camp.

Sports leagues such as the MLB and NBA have presented opt-out options to players for their 2020 seasons. There are many questions for the NFL, but the league is providing few answers.

How many NFL players will opt-out this season? How many will play amid the COVID-19 pandemic? What will happen to the 2020 football season if COVID-19 cannot be treated, contained, or managed effectively by the NFL?

There are many questions for the New Orleans Saints, but little information. What if key Saints players contract the novel coronavirus - like Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Wil Lutz, or Marshon Lattimore? What if Coach Sean Payton is infected and tests for COVID-19 for a second time? What will the NFL offer players affected by the pandemic if they do not take advantage of the opt-out? How will the opt-out affect player salaries and worker comp situations?