Saints NFC South Hopes Improved Overnight
The New Orleans Saints' division hopes improved as the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) blew another chance to stay atop the NFC South by losing 25-15 to the Carolina Panthers (3-7) on Thursday Night Football.
Quarterback P.J. Walker guided the Panthers to their second victory in five games under interim head coach Steve Wilks.
The New Orleans Saints (3-6) travel north to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium for 12 noon kickoff on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) take on the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) in Munich as a part of The NFL International Series.
Should the Saints defeat the Steelers and Tampa Bay loses to Seattle, a three-way logjam would exist among Atlanta, New Orleans, and Tampa Bay at four wins apiece.
New Orleans will play Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Tampa Bay in the next three games. All are extremely important for the Saints because they battling NFC opponents and cannot afford to lose games within the conference, which could affect them in tie-breaker scenarios.
As 1.5-point underdogs to the Steelers, New Orleans must find a way to overcome their undisciplined play and register a road-win before returning to the Big Easy.
