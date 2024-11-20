Saints News Network

Saints' Offensive Staple Jahri Evans Among 25 Modern-Era Hall of Fame Semifinalists

Saints' Jahri Evans is one of 25 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans during the half time Ring of Honor ceremony for Jahri Evans at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Pro Football Hall of Fame released their list of 25 modern-era player semifinalists on Wednesday morning, and Saints offensive staple Jahri Evans is a part of that list.

This is the third straight year Evans has made it as a semifinalist after having a stellar career with the Saints (2006-2016) and Packers (2017). Evans officially joined the Saints Ring of Honor during halftime of Sunday's Week 11 game against the Browns with many of his former teammates in attendance.

The Hall of Fame list started with 167 names and was trimmed down to 50 in late October. Another former Saint to make it on the list with Evans is cornerback Eric Allen (1995-1997). First-year eligible players that have moved on include Luke Kuechly, Eli Manning, Terrell Suggs, Earl Thomas, Adam Vinatieri and Marshal Yanda.

Later in the year, this category will be reduced to just 15 finalists. That will be revealed in December.

