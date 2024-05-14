Saints To Open Preseason On West Coast, Have Joint Practices With 49ers
The Saints are expected to open their preseason up against the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers, a source confirmed to Saints News Network.
New Orleans will be on the West Coast for training camp in Irvine, and they're also expected to have at least two days worth of joint practices with San Francisco before they play in Week 2 of the preseason. NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan broke the report on Tuesday morning.
Saints News Network first caught wind of this possibility right before the draft, and the hope for the team was that the league would accommodate the logistics for the Saints to play two foes on the West Coast before coming home for their preseason finale. Training camp dates in California have not been finalized, but look for the week of July 21.
The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 15, but the finalized dates for the preseason typically come later.