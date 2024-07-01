Saints News Network

Saints To Open Two Training Camp Practices After Return From California

When the Saints return from training camp at California, they'll be opening up two practices at big venues for fans.

Aug 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) during training camp at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) during training camp at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
We're one day closer to Saints training camp, and Saints News Network learned on Monday afternoon that the team will travel to Irvine, California on Monday, July 22 ahead of their first practice at UC-Irvine for Wednesday, July 24.

The team will return home to New Orleans on Monday, Aug. 19 following their nationally televised preseason game against the 49ers and will have two open practices at Tulane's Yulman Stadium and at the Caesar's Superdome.

More information will be made available to fans at a later date regarding the process for the two training camp practices when the team returns home, but the tentative dates are Tuesday, Aug. 20 for the Tulane practice and Friday, Aug. 23 for the Superdome practice.

