Saints vs. Packers Week 16 Game Preview: Spencer Rattler's Opportunity In Primetime
The Saints (5-9) are traveling up to Green Bay ahead of their primetime matchup with the Packers (10-4), as they'll use Sunday afternoon and evening to conduct a walkthrough practice to get a feel for what looks to be some wintry conditions at Lambeau.
Here's our Week 16 game preview show to get you caught up on the biggest storylines for New Orleans, what to expect and why this game is actually important for the Saints regardless of what their record says.
Saints-Packers Week 16 Game Preview
In this preview for Second and Saints, Ross Jackson (LockedOn and LouisianaSports.Net) and I analyze the Saints' Week 16 matchup against the Packers, highlighting Spencer Rattler's significant chance to shine as the starting quarterback in the absence of Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara. We also assess the team's chances for an upset and the implications for the ongoing coaching search.
Key Takeaways From Saints-Packers Preview Show
- Spencer Rattler's Start: Rattler will lead the Saints against the Packers, seizing a crucial opportunity to demonstrate his abilities on national television.
- Coaching Strategy: The coaching staff is concentrating on enhancing Rattler's efficiency and minimizing turnovers, ensuring he's well-prepared for a smooth experience with the first-team offense.
- Coaching Search Implications: The game is pivotal for the Saints' coaching search, as interim head coach Darren Rizzi's performance will be on fully display on a national stage. Other candidates could be very interested in this one as well.
- Performance Keys: Rattler must extend plays, effectively leverage the running game and take advantage of opportunities for bigger plays to drive success.
- Defensive Strategy: The Saints' defense obviously plays a critical role facing off against Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs. They need to create turnovers and apply consistent pressure on the Packers offense to enhance their competitive edge.
- Upset Potential: Although the Saints are heavy underdogs, they have a viable chance to upset the Packers, with special teams playing a potentially decisive role. A win for Green Bay would put them in the postseason.
- Future Insights: The game's outcome will provide valuable insights into the Saints' future, evaluating Rattler’s potential and the direction of the coaching staff. It'll also give the team another piece of information regarding some of their future free agents.
We'll have a live stream throughout the game on this, similar to a discount Manning Cast. Stay tuned for that, and be sure to subscribe to our show's channel to stay informed on the latest with the Saints.
You can also take our podcast on the go, which is available on all major platforms.