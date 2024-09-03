Saints vs. Panthers: Familiar Foes See Unfamiliar Faces In Season Opener
NFC South rivals square off in Week 1 when the New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers to kick off the 2024-25 season. This isn't one of the marquee matchups of the opening weekend, but it's a rivalry that's been closely contested over the years.
These teams have been divisional opponents since the Panthers entered the NFL in 1995. New Orleans leads the all-time series by a 31-28 margin but has won 11 of the last 15 games against the Panthers since 2017.
The Saints are just 16-14 against Carolina at home. However, they have won four of the last five and seven of the last nine contests against the Panthers in the Superdome. New Orleans swept the two contests between these teams last year, with the Panthers taking both the matchups the prior year.
Carolina finished 2023 with a league-worst 2-15 record, going just 1-5 against NFC South opponents. It was their sixth straight campaign with a losing mark and fifth straight with double-digit losses.
New Orleans finished last season with a 9-8 record. It was good enough to tie for the NFC South lead but not good enough for a postseason berth as the Saints were on the short end of key tiebreakers. It was their third straight year without a playoff trip.
After disappointing seasons, each team made some significant changes this offseason. As a result, there are some key new names in some key spots on each side. Here are some of the significant new faces we'll see for each team this Sunday.
Panthers New Additions
• Dave Canales, Head Coach
• Brad Idzik, OC
• Diontae Johnson, WR
• Xavier Legette, WR
• Damien Lewis, G
• Robert Hunt, G
• Jonathon Brooks, RB (IR)
• A'Shawn Robinson, DT
• D.J. Wonnum, Edge
• Jadeveon Clowney, Edge
• Josey Jewell, LB
• Trevin Wallace, LB
• K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge
• Jordan Fuller, S
• Michael Jackson, CB
• Dane Jackson, CB (IR)
Carolina brought Canales and Idzik over from Tampa Bay in hopes of fixing an abysmal offense. The Panthers ranked between 30th and 32nd in points scored, total yardage, passing yards, passing scores, rushing touchdowns, and sacks allowed last season. Their first step was surrounding 2023 first overall draft choice QB Bryce Young with some help.
The Panthers spent a ton of money on free-agent guards Hunt and Lewis to bolster protection. They traded for a productive wideout (Johnson) while drafting another (Legette) at the end of the first round. Second round choice Brooks is expected to improve their ground game, though he won't be available for at least the first four games of the season.
In typical Carolina style, they focused on their offense while allowing several key defensive pieces to leave the building. Their replacements, at least on paper, look to be a downgrade.
Robinson should improve physicality up front, while Jewell brings a heady presence to the middle. Dane Jackson's injury forced the Panthers to make a trade for Michael Jackson, but Fuller is a fine safety. Carolina is banking on Wonnum, Clowney, and Chaisson to provide a decent pass rush.
Saints New Additions
• Klint Kubiak, OC
• Rick Dennison, Off Asst.
• John Benton, O-line coach
• Taliese Fuaga, LT
• Lucas Patrick, LG
• Olisaemeka Udoh, T/G
• Chase Young, DE
• Willie Gay Jr., LB
• Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB
• Will Harris, S
New Orleans ranked ninth in points scored a year ago. However, offensive line struggles, a lack of consistent running game, poor play-calling, and inconsistent quarterback play crippled the offense at times. Enter a new staff and several new offensive line additions. All eyes will be on this unit to hopefully end a three-year playoff drought.
First-round choice Fuaga flashed the skills of a top-tier blocker during training camp. Patrick and 2022 first-rounder Trevor Penning are the main players to watch on an offensive line that is the biggest concern on the entire team.
Chase Young was brought in to add a disruptive presence to a pass rush that had the fourth fewest sacks in the league last season. Young will join Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson, and Bryan Bresee to test the new faces on the Carolina offensive front.
Gay will infuse athleticism into the second level of the defense. He'll team with Demario Davis and Pete Werner to form an outstanding trio of versatile and playmaking linebackers. This group will be even more effective with additional disruption from the defensive linemen.
The Saints have arguably the best trio of corners in the NFL with Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, and Alontae Taylor. Second-round choice McKinstry brings even more talent to the group. It's a unit that should be able to shut down even deep receiving groups, allowing the defense to be more aggressive and creative with their overall packages.
If there is a concern in the New Orleans secondary, it's with safety depth. Harris does have some scheme versatility, which should hopefully allow Tyrann Mathieu to move around the defensive formation.
New Orleans and Carolina will kick off at noon, Central time. The game will be covered by FOX, with the Saints currently four point favorites and the over/under set at 42 points.