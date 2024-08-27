Breaking News: Saints Place Promising Running Back On Injured Reserve, per Report
In news first reported by NFL Insider Josina Anderson, the New Orleans Saints are expected to place running back Kendre Miller on injured reserve to start the 2024-25 season. Miller has not practiced since injuring his hamstring on the first day of training camp in July.
A third-round choice in the 2023 NFL Draft out of TCU by the Saints, Miller also dealt with various injuries as a rookie. His latest setback has drawn public scrutiny from New Orleans coach Dennis Allen on two separate occasions.
Miller, 22, also missed a large portion of training camp last year and appeared in only eight games as a rookie. In those eight games, he played over 10 offensive snaps just three times.
As a rookie, Miller flashed promising skills. He rushed 41 times for 156 yards and a score while catching 10 of 11 targets for 117 yards. His most productive outing was during the season finale against Atlanta, when he rushed for 73 yards. It was the third highest total for a New Orleans runner all season.
Under a recent NFL rule change, Miller will not have to spend the entire season on injured reserve. Miller will miss a minimum of four games before he is eligible to return.
This move allows the Saints to save a roster spot without being forced to make a difficult roster decision on Miller just yet. It also allows a player with promising upside to potentially return to the lineup during the season.
Stay tuned to the Saints News Network for all updated personnel moves as the Saints construct their initial 53-man roster.