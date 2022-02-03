Skip to main content
Team(s)
New Orleans Saints

Saints to Play One Home Game in London, Per Reports

The New Orleans Saints will play a home game in London for the 2022 regular season.

The NFL's International Series will have the New Orleans Saints hosting another NFL team in London for the 2022 season.

New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium

The NFL has not determined the date of the game at Wembly Stadium.

Reports have the Saints taking on an NFC South rival as part of the team's nine home games for 2022.

Read More

New Orleans' last visit to London was in 2017 when they defeated the Miami Dolphins 20-0. Drew Brees held off his old team, San Diego Chargers, 37-32 in England during the 2007 regular season.

Read More Saints News

New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium
News

Saints to Play One Home Game in London, Per Report

1 minute ago
USATSI_17028643_168388561_lowres
News

Demario Davis Talks Sean Payton, Brian Flores Lawsuit

17 hours ago
USATSI_13513338_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints RT Ryan Ramczyk Underwent Knee Surgery

23 hours ago
247858727_2125517427596883_8360124696500962163_n
News

The Hendrix Report: Saints Coaches and Scouts at 2022 Senior Bowl Practice

Feb 1, 2022
USATSI_6891826_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Coaching Question: Retread or New Face?

Feb 1, 2022
USATSI_17144786_168388561_lowres
News

Per Report, Saints to Interview Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi for Head Coaching Spot

Jan 31, 2022
AFC NFC Championships
Editorial / Opinion

NFL Conference Championship Teams' Rankings

Jan 30, 2022
USATSI_17348383_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

AFC and NFC Championships' Predictions

Jan 30, 2022