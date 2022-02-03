Saints to Play One Home Game in London, Per Report

The New Orleans Saints will play a home game in London for the 2022 regular season.

The NFL's International Series will have the New Orleans Saints hosting another NFL team in London for the 2022 season.

Oct 1, 2017; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints players stand during the playing of the United States and British national anthems during the NFL International Series game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has not determined the date of the game at Wembly Stadium.

Reports have the Saints taking on an NFC South rival as part of the team's nine home games for 2022.

New Orleans' last visit to London was in 2017 when they defeated the Miami Dolphins 20-0. Drew Brees held off his old team, San Diego Chargers, 37-32 in England during the 2007 regular season.

Read More Saints News