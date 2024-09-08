Saints Players Have Significant In-Game Injuries, Listed Out Against Panthers
The Saints lose additional players due to a significant injury during the Saints-Panthers game.
The New Orleans Saints medical staff reportedly evaluates tight end Foster Moreau for a concussion/head injury. He's not expected to rejoin the game as New Orleans holds a commanding 47-10 lead in the 4th quarter.
Moreau has four receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown in Week 1.
Also, linebacker Willie Gay left the contest with a back injury.
