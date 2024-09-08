Saints News Network

Saints Players Have Significant In-Game Injuries, Listed Out Against Panthers

The Saints lose additional players due to a significant injury during the Saints-Panthers game.

Kyle T. Mosley

Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints helmet on the turf during warmups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints medical staff reportedly evaluates tight end Foster Moreau for a concussion/head injury. He's not expected to rejoin the game as New Orleans holds a commanding 47-10 lead in the 4th quarter.

Moreau has four receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown in Week 1.

Also, linebacker Willie Gay left the contest with a back injury.

