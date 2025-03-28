Saints Predicted To Swing 'League Altering' Trade For No. 2 Pick
The New Orleans Saints have been rather quiet this offseason, but that's not always a bad thing. They've been clearing some cap space and putting the team in a better position for the future.
However, they could begin to make some serious noise with the NFL Draft coming up. One NFL writer expects them to make a bigger splash than many imagine possible.
Lou Scataglia of NFL Spinzone recently predicted the Saints would swing a "league-altering" trade with the Cleveland Browns to move from pick No. 9 in the first round to pick No. 2. With this pick, Scataglia predicts the Saints will select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"Another trade! The New Orleans Saints try to do some future planning and grab Shedeur Sanders by trading up to the second overall pick, sending the Cleveland Browns down to their ninth pick," Scataglia wrote. "The Browns should consider this, as they simply need a ton of capital to try and rebuild their roster and dig out of the failed Deshaun Watson trade."
This trade makes a lot of sense for both sides. The Saints need a quarterback of the future as Derek Carr's career slowly comes to an end over the next few seasons. Trading up for Sanders would be a very expensive deal, but it could be worth it.
For the Browns, this trade makes even more sense. They're still recovering from the disastrous Deshaun Watson deal and a trade down like this could net a serious draft pick return. Cleveland reportedly isn't eyeing Sanders at pick No. 2, so a trade down wouldn't ruin anything for them.
It's a fun idea to look into, but situations like these typically evolve on draft night. Only time will tell if this can turn into a reality.
