Catch the Action: Saints Preseason Insights & Takeaways
SANTA CLARA -- After not having an opportunity to practice with the 49ers jointly, New Orleans marched in to Levi's Stadium to see what they could do against San Francisco. It took a couple drives, but the first team offense finally put together a series that we have been waiting to see. Jake Haener had an opportunity late, but the 49ers defense denied them and handed the Saints their first preseason loss. Here's our notes, observations and more from the game.
ATTENDANCE
Players who were not spotted on Sunday included: Ugo Amadi (groin), Pete Werner (shoulder), Rashid Shaheed (toe/foot), Kendre Miller (hamstring), Paulson Adebo (groin), Isaiah Stallbird (ankle), Jaylan Ford (hamstring), Monty Rice, Nick Saldiveri (calf), Taliese Fuaga (back tightness), Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow), Mason Tipton (hamstring), Dallin Holker and Michael Jacobson (foot).
Saints News Network was told that Dallin Holker and Kevin Rader tweaked something warmups. Monty Rice got hurt at practice the other day and got looked at by a trainer, but stayed out on the field to finish it up.
Alvin Kamara (back tightness) was out on the field during walkthroughs and had a chat with Tom Brady at midfield. Demario Davis was out during warmups and also talked to Brady. I saw Marshon Lattimore out on the field as well during walkthroughs.
BIG PLAYS AND HIGHLIGHTS
First Quarter
- Nice run defense by Alontae Taylor and D'Marco Jackson to force a loss on the opening drive. Taylor has had a fantastic camp, and the same could be said for Jackson.
- Good pressure by Bryan Bresee to help force an earlier throw for Brock Burdy. Saints showed a look of Bryan Bresee and Cam Jordan on the inside with Chase Young and D'Marco Jackson on the outside.
- You saw the value of Chase Young on the pass rush that nearly got picked off by Shemar Jean-Charles. He was able to stick with Brock Purdy and that's something that he was brought in to do.
- Young might not have finished the play, but that 3-yard loss that Anfernee Orji made the tackle showed Young's speed with a vengeance.
- Three straight plays of good stuff for the first team offense. Really nice run by Jamaal Williams to pick up 15 yards. He hit the hole hard and it resulted in a big play. Taysom Hill followed that up with a run for 11 yards. Then, Derek Carr hit Chris Olave over the middle for 19 yards.
- Saints went for it on 4th-and-5 and it paid off. Derek Carr had a nice connection to Bub Means for 7 yards and it was a good thing because the pressure was coming quickly off the left side where Landon Young was blocking.
- Another solid run by Jamaal Williams on the drive to pick up 10 yards. Taysom Hill had a nice block on the play.
Second Quarter
- Going for it on 4th-and-Goal paid off with the Taysom Hill fullback dive play for the touchdown. It capped off a 16-play, 95-yard drive that took 8:17 off the clock.
- Really liked the Jordan Mims kick return. One more move and he might have broke that open. He had a really nice run too to the outside.
- Good run by James Robinson to start Spencer Rattler's second series. Saints have had some of those in practice that have got to the second level, and seeing it happen with the second team is refreshing.
- Good pass defense by Rico Payton when he was on an island by himself.
Third Quarter
- Solid kick from Blake Grupe to make a 52-yard field goal. This is a really close competition, and every kick is going to matter.
- Nice recovery and play on the deep pass by Rezjohn Wright. He had a tough couple of moments, but that was a positive one.
Fourth Quarter
- Good pass breakup by Kaleb Ford-Dement on a 3rd Down passing play that forced a 49ers field goal. He just got here and revealed he was a Top-30 visit for the team.
- That's a good throw on the run by Jake Haener to connect with A.T. Perry for 15 yards.
- Great catch by Kevin Austin Jr. on 4th-and-5 to keep the drive alive. He picked up 12.
OBSERVATIONS AND NOTES
- Kool-Aid McKinstry went into the medical tent and then came out to test things, worked on the bike briefly and then went back in. He went to the locker room. I was told it was nothing major.
- Not a good series for the first team offense, but that's what happens when you get a pre-snap penalty to start too. Their second drive wasn't so good either. That ball was thrown behind Cedrick Wilson Jr.
- Wasn't too fond of the ball placement for Derek Carr in the first quarter. Something seemed off with the throws, as they were behind the receiver or just not where it needed to be.
- Thought it was a good rushing day for Jamal Williams. He needed that and the Saints needed to see it.
- Really thought Jordan Mims got in. Not sure what I didn't see that wouldn't have made it a touchdown.
- Some brief scares in the injury tent for Tyrann Mathieu and Cesar Ruiz, but both returned to the sideline. They gave a thumbs up for Mathieu and and he did as well with a smile.
- Tough start for Spencer Rattler getting strip-sacked.
- Good bend, don't break drive for the second team defense after the Rattler fumble.
- Interesting to see the 49ers kick the ball into the end zone following their second field goal. The new kickoff rules put the touchback at the 30 now.
- Really bad snap by Shane Lemieux that resulted in a 12-yard loss working in two-minute. He might be a backup option at center but you can't have those in a real game. He had another in the fourth quarter.
- Had too many flashbacks of Josh Dobbs and the Vikings game from last year. That was an impressive run that broke Jordan Howden's ankles on it. He had a shot, but that was a good play.
- Tough return day for Cedrick Wilson Jr. fielding punts. He let a few go that ended up getting downed in not so great territory.
- Tough series for Spencer Rattler on the second series of the third quarter. He ended up getting sacked again and then had a low throw to Kevin Austin Jr. that was dropped. It wasn't his strongest week of practice, but that is how they learn and grow.
- Wires got crossed for Jake Haener on his throw to A.T. Perry. He's lucky it didn't get picked.
- The initial diagnosis for Sincere Haynesworth is a Grade 2 MCL sprain. We'll see if anything comes after this.
- Some of the backup units left a lot to the imagination out there. It wasn't their best stuff, to say the least.
- With Khristian Boyd getting injured and limping off, the entire Saints draft class has now had some type of injury. That's not a shot at the front office or anything, just an observation.
- Rico Payton went in to the injury tent and was able to rejoin the Saints sideline during the fourth quarter.