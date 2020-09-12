SI.com
Saints News Network
Saints Promote 2 From Practice Squad for Buccaneers Game

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints have promoted WR Bennie Fowler and DL Margus Hunt from their practice squad to active roster before tomorrow's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New NFL rules for this season allow teams to carry an additional two players on a game day roster from their practice squad, and they must release those players the next day. Teams are permitted to do this this twice during the season per player.

20200823-LAGH104
Credit: WVUE - Edwin Goode, Videographer/Photographer, August, 2020, New Orleans, LA; Saints Practice Facility

The 29-year old Fowler has been in the league for six seasons, the last two with the New York Giants before signing with New Orleans this summer. He has 95 career receptions for 1,090 yards and six touchdowns. A former teammate of Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders with the Denver Broncos, both contributed to a Denver team that won Super Bowl 50 during the 2015 season. At 6’1” 212-Lbs., Fowler is a physical wideout with good speed that can play both outside and in the slot.

USATSI_13156604_168388561_lowres
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Margus Hunt (92) during their preseason training camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Monday, August 5, 2019. Colts Preseason Training Camp © Matt Kryger/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Hunt is a 33-year old defensive lineman that can play end and tackle. He began his career with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013 as a 2nd round draft choice from SMU. After four seasons with Cincinnati he moved on to Indianapolis, and had played with the Colts for three seasons before the Saints signed him this offseason. The 6'8” 295-Lb Hunt has 7.5 career sacks, 20 QB hits, and 23 tackles for loss. Hunt’s promotion comes after Saints DE Marcus Davenport was ruled out of tomorrow's game with an elbow injury.

Stay tuned to the Saints News Network for all breaking New Orleans Saints news.

