Saints Quarterback's Viral Touchdown Celebration Draws NFL Fine

Derek Carr's nod to Michael Jackson will set him back $14,000.

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The NFL is all fun and games until it isn't, as Saints quarterback Derek Carr found out on Thursday. The league is fining him $14,000 for the celebration, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Carr celebrated his sneak play on Sunday's game against the Cowboys that helped put New Orleans up 35-13 before halftime. The league saw it fit to make a spectacle of it on their social media platforms, but clearly contradict themselves when they hand out these fines.

Carr has had a hot start to the 2024 season under Klint Kubiak's new-look offense, being tied for the league lead in passing touchdowns with Baker Mayfield (5). He's on top with a 142.4 rating and an average of 11.4 yards per pass. The Saints host the Eagles in Week 3, which will surely test them. New Orleans can start 3-0 for the first time since 2013.

