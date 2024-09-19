Saints Quarterback's Viral Touchdown Celebration Draws NFL Fine
The NFL is all fun and games until it isn't, as Saints quarterback Derek Carr found out on Thursday. The league is fining him $14,000 for the celebration, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.
Carr celebrated his sneak play on Sunday's game against the Cowboys that helped put New Orleans up 35-13 before halftime. The league saw it fit to make a spectacle of it on their social media platforms, but clearly contradict themselves when they hand out these fines.
Carr has had a hot start to the 2024 season under Klint Kubiak's new-look offense, being tied for the league lead in passing touchdowns with Baker Mayfield (5). He's on top with a 142.4 rating and an average of 11.4 yards per pass. The Saints host the Eagles in Week 3, which will surely test them. New Orleans can start 3-0 for the first time since 2013.