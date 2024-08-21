Saints News Network

Saints RB Kamara And LT Fuaga Suit Up For Open Practice

New Orleans is holding an open practice for the fans at Tulane's Yulman Stadium.

Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga / Credit: Hendrix Media/Saints News Network on SI
The New Orleans Saints are hosting an open practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium, where two previously injured players are now participating. According to John Hendrix, star running back Alvin Kamara (back) and left tackle Taliese Fuaga(back) are dressed for the fan event.

"Alvin Kamara is out here with cleats and a jersey on. We’ll see if he practices or anything, " Hendrix posted.

Kamara and Fuaga missed several practices due to "back tightness."

"So far, missing Saints: Rashid Shaheed, Marshon Lattimore, Kendre Miller, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Rico Payton, Isaiah Stalbird, Jaylan Ford, Monty Rice, Nick Saldiveri, Trajan Jeffcoat, Mason Tipton, Dallin Holker, Kevin Rader, and Chase Young," Hendrix reported.

It's a great sign to have both critical pieces of the New Orleans Saints offense no longer sidelined ahead of the final preseason contest against the Tennessee Titans. Sunday's game will kick off at Caesars Superdome at 1 PM CT.

