Saints Re-sign Safety D.J. Swearinger

Bob Rose

According to multiple reports Sunday morning, the New Orleans Saints are re-signing veteran safety D.J. Swearinger.  The reported deal is for one season at $1.1 million dollars. 

USATSI_10425078

Swearinger originally entered the NFL in 2013 as a 2nd round draft pick out of South Carolina by the Houston Texans.  He played two seasons in Houston, starting 22 games and intercepting 3 passes, before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent in 2015.  Swearinger was waived by the Buccaneers midway through that season, then signed with the Arizona Cardinals.  He played through 2016 with Arizona before joining the Washington Redskins as a free agent in 2017.  After two productive years with the Redskins where he intercepted 8 passes and started 31 games, he was released and rejoined the Cardinals.  Last season, Swearinger was claimed off waivers by the Oakland Raiders after being released again by the Cardinals.  He played in four games with the Raiders before being released and picked up by the Saints late in the year for depth.  Swearinger would play in just 1 game with New Orleans before being placed on injured reserve. 

USATSI_13707414
Nov 24, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets running back Ty Montgomery (88) miss a pass against Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and free safety D.J. Swearinger (21) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The 28-Yr old Swearinger has 14 career interceptions and 9 forced fumbles in his seven seasons and is experienced at both safety positions.  He is expected to provide quality depth behind Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Marcus Williams, and the newly signed Malcolm Jenkins. 

Bob Rose
Bob Rose

Editor

Who Dat Nation, tell us what you think of the Swearinger signing!

