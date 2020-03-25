Saints News Network
Saints Reach New Deal with Janoris Jenkins

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints announced on Monday that they had restructured the contract of cornerback Janoris Jenkins, giving them additional salary cap space in 2020. Tuesday, the organization broke the news that they had reached a new deal with the cornerback to keep him in place for two additional seasons. Jenkins’ original contract, which would have expire at the end of the year, now runs through 2022 with voidable seasons attached.

The 31-Yr old Jenkins was picked up off waivers by New Orleans late last season following his release from the New York Giants. He played well in three games with the Saints and was their best defensive player in shutting down Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs during a first-round playoff loss. A 2nd round draft choice of the St. Louis Rams in 2012, Jenkins has 23 career interceptions, 6 forced fumbles, and has scored 8 defensive touchdowns. At his best, he is a shutdown corner capable of taking on any receiver in the NFL.

USATSI_13881284

Jenkins’ new deal will count for just over $5 million against the Saints salary cap this season, a reduction of almost $6 million dollars from his original deal. He will then count $14.2 million dollars against the cap in 2021 and $8.75 million in 2022. Despite the higher number in each of the next two seasons, New Orleans could save $8.2 million if they released Jenkins in 2021 or $5.75 million in 2022. (Salary figures courtesy of OverTheCap.com)

The move enables the Saints to keep together their elite cornerback tandem of Marshon Lattimore and Jenkins for at least two seasons, while they continue to build a young secondary around them. 

