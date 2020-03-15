Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
Game Day

Saints Reactions to NFL CBA and COVID-19

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints player reactions on the new approved CBA by the NFLPA this morning and the COVID-19 pandemic affects.

Drew Brees

Drew's kids were finding new ways to have fun from the lack of social interaction outside of the Brees home.

Cam Jordan

Alex Anzalone

Sean Payton was interviewed by ESPN's Britney Eurton  at Oaklawn Park and spoke about COVID-19 and CBA's affect on the NFL Draft and new NFL season in free agency.

Michael Thomas

Thomas Morstead

Close to 500 NFL players did not vote on the new CBA deal.   The deal is definite win for the NFL owners, it increases revenue share, expands the NFL playoffs and regular season games, but the deal had lingering questions concerning healthcare for players and retirees.  

Sean Payton's comments about how the COVID-19 pandemic will have the NFL to possibly move next week's free agency period and NFL Draft was interesting.   To date,  the NFL has not provided an update on pushing back the March 18th date to open free agency and NFL Draft on April 23rd.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Orleans Saints Offensive Free Agent Predictions

Who will the Saints add on the offensive side of the ball during free agency?

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

NFL sets salary cap at $198.2 million for 2020

The NFL informed teams on Sunday that the salary cap for 2020 will be $198.2 million. The New Orleans Saints have roughly $7.5 million in space.

John Hendrix

NFL Players Approve New CBA

NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement that adds a game to the regular season and two more playoff teams.

Brendan Boylan

March 14th, "Drew Brees Day" in New Orleans Saints History

March 14th is known as Drew Brees Day in New Orleans Saints history. Saints owner Tom Benson, GM Mickey Loomis, and Head Coach Sean Payton wasted no time to sign Brees to a 6-year, $60 million contract on March 14, 2006.

Kyle T. Mosley

Bayou Blitz Podcast: Conquering Summits with Mark Pattison

Former Saints and NFL player, Mark Pattison, joins the Bayou Blitz podcast to discuss his training for climbing Mount Everest and the other six highest summits in the world; NFL, the Saints organization, Jim Plunkett, Sports Illustrated, and more.

Kyle T. Mosley

A host of Saints players receive Performance-Based Pay bumps

Based on their 2019 seasons, a good bit of both rookie and veteran New Orleans Saints players have received Peformance-Based Pay bumps.

John Hendrix

Saints & Pelicans release a statement on COVID-19

New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans have released a statement on how the organization is handling the COVID-19 issue.

Kyle T. Mosley

NFL cancels annual Spring meeting

Roger Goodell announced on Thursday that the NFL's Spring meeting scheduled for March 29-April 1 has been canceled.

John Hendrix

Novel Coronavirus altering the Sports World

Sports teams and leagues across the globe have begun taken precautionary measures in efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. We provide some context and ask what might be in store for the NFL.

Aaron S. Miller

NFL Teams Propose Rules Changes for 2020

With a new league year on the horizon, Philadelphia, Miami, Baltimore, and L.A propose rule changes ahead of the 2020 NFL Season.

Brendan Boylan