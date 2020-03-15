New Orleans Saints player reactions on the new approved CBA by the NFLPA this morning and the COVID-19 pandemic affects.

Drew Brees

Drew's kids were finding new ways to have fun from the lack of social interaction outside of the Brees home.

Cam Jordan

Alex Anzalone

Sean Payton was interviewed by ESPN's Britney Eurton at Oaklawn Park and spoke about COVID-19 and CBA's affect on the NFL Draft and new NFL season in free agency.

Michael Thomas

Thomas Morstead

Close to 500 NFL players did not vote on the new CBA deal. The deal is definite win for the NFL owners, it increases revenue share, expands the NFL playoffs and regular season games, but the deal had lingering questions concerning healthcare for players and retirees.

Sean Payton's comments about how the COVID-19 pandemic will have the NFL to possibly move next week's free agency period and NFL Draft was interesting. To date, the NFL has not provided an update on pushing back the March 18th date to open free agency and NFL Draft on April 23rd.