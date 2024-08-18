Saints Receiver's Exclusion From An All-Under-25 First Team Raises Eyebrows
The recent exclusion of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave from CBS Sports' All-Under-25 First Team by Jordan Dajani has the Saints fans up in arms.
While the list included notable talents like Ja'Marr Chase and Garrett Wilson, it has raised eyebrows with the inclusion of a rising receiver like Amon-Ra St. Brown instead of Olave. The first-team omission of Chris Olave, but did make the second team, overlooks his impressive contributions and potential since being drafted as the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Here's why Chris Olave deserves recognition as one of the top young wide receivers in the NFL:
Consistent Performance
Chris Olave has shown remarkable consistency in his first two NFL seasons, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards each year. His ability to sustain a high level of performance despite the challenges faced by the Saints' offense, such as quarterback changes and injuries, showcases his reliability and skill as a top receiver.
Olave's average of 13.6 yards per reception emphasizes his capability to make important plays and contribute to the team's offensive success.
Comparative Analysis
When comparing Olave to his peers, his statistics are competitive. In his second season in New Orleans, Olave recorded 87 receptions for 1,123 yards and five touchdowns, showcasing his ability to be a primary target in the Saints' offense.
But overall, Olave's performance since his arrival had been significantly better than other top young receivers in the National Football League.
Potential for Growth
Olave's potential for further development is immense. With Derek Carr as the Saints' quarterback and a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, Olave is poised to enhance his production.
The Saints' new offensive strategy should cater to his strengths, potentially leading to a breakout season in 2024. Olave's dedication to improving his game, including building muscle during the offseason, demonstrates his commitment to becoming an elite receiver.
Impact and Recognition
Olave's impact on the field goes beyond statistics. His ability to make difficult catches and his presence as a reliable target have been crucial for the Saints.
Despite the lack of national attention compared to teams like the Bengals and Jets, Olave's contributions should not be underestimated. His inclusion in Bleacher Report's 25 Under 25 list at No. 17 further validates his status as one of the league's promising young talents. Without Olave, there would have been a marginal New Orleans Saints receiving game the past two seasons.
Chris Olave's exclusion from the CBS Sports All-Under-25 First Team overlooks his consistent performance, potential for growth, and significant impact on the field. As he enters his third NFL season, Olave is well-positioned to elevate his game and prove himself as one of the top young wide receivers in the league.
His journey reflects his talent but also his determination to succeed with the New Orleans Saints. Chris Olave is more than a deserving candidate for recognition among the NFL's best under-25 players; he should be a shoo-in on every list generated over the next two seasons.