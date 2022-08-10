Skip to main content

Report: Saints Release DB Bryce Thompson

After a promising start to training camp, New Orleans releases defensive back Bryce Thompson with an injury designation.
According to Saints News Network reporter John Hendrix, the New Orleans Saints waived second-year defensive back Bryce Thompson on Wednesday with an injury designation.

Thompson, 22, was entering his second year with New Orleans. The Saints signed him as an undrafted rookie from Tennessee after he wasn't selected during the 2021 NFL Draft. In three collegiate seasons with the Volunteers, Thompson had 8 interceptions, broke up 8 passes, and recorded 8 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

A 5'11” and 190-Lb. cornerback, Thompson spent most of his rookie year on the practice squad. He saw action in two games, appearing in 19 snaps on special teams. Thompson began this offseason serving dual-duty as a safety for the New Orleans secondary.

Jul 31, 2021; New Orleans Saints cornerback Bryce Thompson (31) performs defensive back drills during a training camp session. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

After a standout mini-camp, Thompson had a strong start to training camp and was an early favorite for a roster spot in the loaded Saints defensive backfield. Unfortunately, he suffered a lower leg injury in Tuesday's practice that forced him to be carted off the field.

New Orleans opens their 2022 preseason with a game at the Houston Texans this Saturday evening. 

