Report: Saints Release DT Jaleel Johnson

The New Orleans Saints have released DT Jaleel Johnson, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. The 28-year-old Johnson was signed by the team as a free agent prior to the draft.

A five-year NFL veteran, Johnson entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection out of Iowa by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Johnson played four seasons with Minnesota, accumulating 5.5 sacks and 87 tackles, including nine for loss. He was with the Houston Texans last season, where he gathered 23 tackles, two for loss, in 12 games of action.

With Johnson's release, the Saints current defensive tackle depth chart looks like this:

David Onyemata

Shy Tuttle

Kentavius Street

Jordan Jackson

Albert Huggins

Malcolm Roach

Josh Black

Newly signed DE T.J. Carter can also play inside and the Saints used edge rushers Tanoh Kpassagnon, Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, and Cam Jordan at defensive tackle in some obvious passing situations last year.

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (57) during rookie camp at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Rookies Jordan Jackson, a sixth-round choice, and undrafted Josh Black have gotten off to a promising start in training camp.

New Orleans opens their 2022 preseason with a trip to face the Houston Texans this Saturday evening.

