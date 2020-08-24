SI.com
Saints Release LB Nigel Bradham

Bob Rose

In a surprising move Monday morning, the New Orleans Saints released veteran LB Nigel Bradham, according to E.S.P.N NFL insider Adam Schefter. Bradham was signed as a free agent just three weeks ago, and was expected to push for a starting role on the New Orleans defense.

Bradham, who turns 31-Yrs old September 4, is a nine-year veteran and was a key starter on the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champion team of two years ago. He was perennially among Philadelphia's leading tacklers and had an interception, fumble recovery, and 5 passes defended in 2019.

Credit: WVUE - Edwin Goode, Videographer/Photographer, August, 2020, New Orleans, LA; Saints Practice Facility

Saints LB Kiko Alonso, a starter last year, is still on the P.U.P. list recovering from a knee injury suffered in January's playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Alex Anzalone has looked spectacular in the first week of practice for New Orleans, however, and backups such as Chase Hansen and Kaden Elliss have made some nice plays as the team hopes for a stronger LB unit around All-Pro Demario Davis in 2020.

