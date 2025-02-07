Saints Reportedly Could Lose Another Coach To Pete Carroll's Raiders Staff
The Saints reportedly could be looking for a new defensive backs coach.
Marcus Robertson, who filled the role in New Orleans the last two seasons, is a candidate to join Pete Carroll's staff with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Robertson, 55, has held various NFL coaching roles since 2007 while spending time with the Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Raiders, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, and Saints.
The veteran coach would join former Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who reportedly was hired as the Raiders' new defensive pass-game coordinator.
Multiple reports indicate the Saints plan to fill their head coaching vacancy with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore sometime after Super Bowl LIX. Moore already has been recruiting potential staffers, with Brandon Staley and Christian Parker both candidates to become New Orleans' next defensive coordinator.
As for the offensive coordinator vacancy, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio recently floated Jon Grudenas a potential candidate. There weren't any other credible reports connecting Gruden to the Saints as of this writing.
