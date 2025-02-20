Saints Reportedly Hire Ex-Eagles Coach As New Offensive Coordinator
Kellen Moore reportedly has found his offensive coordinator.
The New Orleans Saints on Thursday hired Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier to fill the OC vacancy, according to multiple reports. Moore, recently installed as New Orleans' head coach, is expected to handle offensive play-calling duties with Nussmeier serving as his top assistant.
Nussmeier, 54, has coached in various collegiate and professional roles since 2001. He worked for the Dallas Cowboys from 2018 through 2022 before spending 2023 with the Los Angeles Chargers and last season with the Eagles alongside Moore, who was offensive coordinator.
The Saints now have filled two of their three coordinator vacancies. The hiring of Nussmeier came a day after New Orleans promoted Phil Galiano to lead special teams coordinator.
As for the defensive coordinator vacancy, all signs point toward Los Angeles Rams assistant Brandon Staley getting the job. Staley and Moore worked together in 2023 while both were with the Los Angeles Chargers.
With the Nussmeier and Galiano hirings now out of the way, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Saints announce a new defensive coordinator by the end of the week.
