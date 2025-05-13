Saints Reportedly Host Top Remaining Free Agent, But Is Deal Realistic?
Could the Saints cap off their offseason with one more major addition?
New Orleans hosted cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. for a free agent visit on Monday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Samuel entered the offseason as one of the top cornerbacks on the market but remains ungisned after undergoing neck surgery in April.
Per Fowler, Samuel has a checkup on his neck scheduled in early July, after which he'll circle back with "several interested teams." It's unclear whether the Saints would be legitimate candidates to sign Samuel, who still is just 25 years old and is a borderline No. 1 cornerback when healthy.
Nevertheless, New Orleans should proceed with caution. Samuel was limited to just four games last season due to shoulder issues he later described as potentially career-threatening. The 2021 second-round pick plans to play in 2025, but it's fair to wonder whether teams will be willing to invest in a player with such an uncertain future.
Samuel posted two interceptions in each of his first three seasons while averaging 12 pass breakups. The Florida State product gives up too many big plays but is one of the league's best ballhawks.
