Saints Reportedly Interview Saints Assistant For Offensive Coordinator Job
Kellen Moore reportedly interviewed a familiar face for the role of his top offensive assistant.
Philadelphia Eagles coach Jemal Singleton recently interviewed for the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator vacancy, according to a Monday report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Moore, who recently was installed as New Orleans' head coach, likely will handle offensive play-calling duties but still will hire an offensive coordinator.
Singleton, 49, has coached in various collegiate and professional roles since 2000. He spent the last four seasons pulling double-duty as Philly's assistant head coach and lead running backs coach.
Whether Singleton is a serious candidate for the OC role remains to be seen. However, multiple reports indicate Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier is the favorite to land the job.
As for the defensive coordinator vacancy, all signs point toward Los Angeles Rams assistant Brandon Staley eventually being hired for the role. Staley and Moore worked together with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.
While much of the Saints' current work is focused on filling out Moore's coaching staff, the meat of New Orleans' offseason will be spent on fixing a roster stuck in salary-cap hell. Step 1: Figure out whether to use a franchise tag.
