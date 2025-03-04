Saints News Network

Saints Reportedly Met With Star QB Prospect Despite Plummeting Draft Stock

What will New Orleans do with the ninth-overall pick?

Dakota Randall

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints are doing their due diligence on one of this year's top quarterback prospects -- as they should.

The Saints met with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. New Orleans reportedly also met with Miami's Cam Ward, whom many believe is the top quarterback prospect in this year's class.

Notably, Sanders was spotted wearing rocking Saints gear while at the combine. The Saints' opinion of the polarizing quarterback remains unclear, but the uncertain future of Derek Carr could force the franchise to target a young quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Multiple mock drafts in February had the Saints either drafting Sanders with the No. 9 pick or trading up to acquire him. However, the narrative has shifted on Sanders, and some top mock drafters now have him slipping outside of the top 20 and nearly outside Round 1 entirely.

Obviously, much can change between now and when the draft starts on April 24. However, at this point, it's probably best not to read too much into New Orleans' meeting with Sanders.

More NFL: Top Mock Drafter Has Saints Landing This Year's Best Tight End Prospect

Published
Dakota Randall
DAKOTA RANDALL

Dakota has a decade of experience covering a variety of sports, including a four-year stint as a New England Patriots beat reporter. He also is passionate about covering baseball, especially the Red Sox, and finding creative ways to weave in his interests from across the pop-culture spectrum. For all business/marketing inquiries please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News