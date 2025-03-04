Saints Reportedly Met With Star QB Prospect Despite Plummeting Draft Stock
The New Orleans Saints are doing their due diligence on one of this year's top quarterback prospects -- as they should.
The Saints met with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. New Orleans reportedly also met with Miami's Cam Ward, whom many believe is the top quarterback prospect in this year's class.
Notably, Sanders was spotted wearing rocking Saints gear while at the combine. The Saints' opinion of the polarizing quarterback remains unclear, but the uncertain future of Derek Carr could force the franchise to target a young quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Multiple mock drafts in February had the Saints either drafting Sanders with the No. 9 pick or trading up to acquire him. However, the narrative has shifted on Sanders, and some top mock drafters now have him slipping outside of the top 20 and nearly outside Round 1 entirely.
Obviously, much can change between now and when the draft starts on April 24. However, at this point, it's probably best not to read too much into New Orleans' meeting with Sanders.
More NFL: Top Mock Drafter Has Saints Landing This Year's Best Tight End Prospect