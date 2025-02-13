Saints Reportedly Request Interview With NFC North Coach For DC Opening
With Kellen Moore now officially installed as their head coach, the New Orleans Saints can begin work on filling out his staff.
With Moore set to lead the offense, the defensive coordinator vacancy is the most intriguing opening. On Thursday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed one potential candidate.
"The Saints have requested to interview Vikings pass-game coordinator/DBs (coach) Daronte Jones for their defensive coordinator position, per sources," Fowler wrote on the X platform. "Jones has been heavy on the DC interview circuit this cycle."
Jones might be a real candidate. However, many reports indicate Los Angeles Rams assistant Brandon Staley is the favorite to land the job, with Philadelphia Eagles assistant Christian Parker and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach George Edwards also viewed as options.
As for the offensive coordinator opening, Eagles assistant Kevin Patullo reportedly is a name to keep an eye on. Jon Gruden also has been floated as a potential option.
The Saints also have much work to do with their roster, including making a decision on the future of quarterback Derek Carr. New Orleans owns the ninth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, potentially putting it in range to select a new quarterback.
