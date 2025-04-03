Saints Reportedly Schedule Official Pre-Draft Meeting With QB Prospect
The Saints reportedly will host one of this year's top quarterback prospects for an official-pre draft meeting.
New Orleans has a so-called "30 visit" scheduled with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, according to John Hendrix of Athlon Sports. Many evaluators view Ewers as a potential late-Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"According to a league source, one prospect set to come in for a closer look is Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers," Hendrix wrote in a piece published Monday. "The visit is expected for mid-April. The Saints have shown a considerable amount of interest in him, visiting with Ewers at the NFL Combine as well."
These meetings, often referred to as "top-30 visits," can be misunderstood.
The Saints aren't hosting Ewers because they believe he's a top-30 prospect in this year's draft class. Rather, each NFL team is allotted 30 official visits with prospects during the lead-up to the draft. Teams typically reserve the visits for prospects they view as realistic options and/or want to learn more about.
With all that said, Ewers could be an intriguing option for New Orleans in the middle rounds. His final season at Texas was underwhelming, but Ewers still posted 3,472 yards and a nation-leading 31 touchdowns in 14 games. He also led the country with 12 interceptions.
Also an option for the Saints: calling the New England Patriots about a potential trade for quarterback Joe Milton III.
