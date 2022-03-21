Report: Saints Re-Sign Jameis Winston
According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints and Jameis Winston have agreed on a two-year contract. New Orleans have re-signed Winston to his third contract with the team.
Tom Pelissero reports the financial terms will be finalized as a base of $28M, including a $21M in guarantee earnings for Jameis Winston.
Winston was 5-2 as the starter for the New Orleans before a horse-collar tackle by Tampa Bay's linebacker Devin White caused him to tear the ACL in his left knee.
WINSTON IN 2021
- Completed 95/161 passes for 1,170 yards
- 14 passing touchdowns
- 3 interceptions
- 32 rushes, 166 yards, 1 rushing touchdown
- 102.8 quarterback rating
Winston has been rehabilitating his knee with physical therapist Kevin Wilk in Alabama this offseason. It has been four months after his injury and has shown a tremendous recovery.
Last week, head coach Dennis Allen, general manager Mickey Loomis, and owner Gayle Benson attempted to recruit former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson decided to accept a very lucrative contract from the Cleveland Browns.
Winston was communicating with Indianapolis and New Orleans before re-signing with the Saints.
New Orleans will open training camp with Jameis Winston as the starter and Taysom Hill as his backup. Ian Book will be the Saints' third-string quarterback.
