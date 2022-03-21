Skip to main content

Report: Saints Re-Sign Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints and Jameis Winston agree on a two-year contract.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints and Jameis Winston have agreed on a two-year contract.  New Orleans have re-signed Winston to his third contract with the team.

Tom Pelissero reports the financial terms will be finalized as a base of $28M, including a $21M in guarantee earnings for Jameis Winston.

Winston was 5-2 as the starter for the New Orleans before a horse-collar tackle by Tampa Bay's linebacker Devin White caused him to tear the ACL in his left knee.

WINSTON IN 2021

  • Completed 95/161 passes for 1,170 yards
  • 14 passing touchdowns
  • 3 interceptions
  • 32 rushes, 166 yards, 1 rushing touchdown
  • 102.8 quarterback rating 

Winston has been rehabilitating his knee with physical therapist Kevin Wilk in Alabama this offseason.  It has been four months after his injury and has shown a tremendous recovery.

Last week, head coach Dennis Allen, general manager Mickey Loomis, and owner Gayle Benson attempted to recruit former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.  Watson decided to accept a very lucrative contract from the Cleveland Browns.

Winston was communicating with Indianapolis and New Orleans before re-signing with the Saints.

New Orleans will open training camp with Jameis Winston as the starter and Taysom Hill as his backup.  Ian Book will be the Saints' third-string quarterback.

