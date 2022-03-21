The New Orleans Saints and Jameis Winston agree on a two-year contract.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints and Jameis Winston have agreed on a two-year contract. New Orleans have re-signed Winston to his third contract with the team.

Tom Pelissero reports the financial terms will be finalized as a base of $28M, including a $21M in guarantee earnings for Jameis Winston.

Winston was 5-2 as the starter for the New Orleans before a horse-collar tackle by Tampa Bay's linebacker Devin White caused him to tear the ACL in his left knee.

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) gestures after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

WINSTON IN 2021

Completed 95/161 passes for 1,170 yards

14 passing touchdowns

3 interceptions

32 rushes, 166 yards, 1 rushing touchdown

102.8 quarterback rating

Winston has been rehabilitating his knee with physical therapist Kevin Wilk in Alabama this offseason. It has been four months after his injury and has shown a tremendous recovery.

Last week, head coach Dennis Allen, general manager Mickey Loomis, and owner Gayle Benson attempted to recruit former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson decided to accept a very lucrative contract from the Cleveland Browns.

Winston was communicating with Indianapolis and New Orleans before re-signing with the Saints.

New Orleans will open training camp with Jameis Winston as the starter and Taysom Hill as his backup. Ian Book will be the Saints' third-string quarterback.

