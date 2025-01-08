Report: Saints To Rework The Contract Of OT Ryan Ramczyk To Pave Way For Next Move
The New Orleans Saints are reworking the contract of offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk. This news was first reported on Wednesday morning by Over the Cap's Jason Fitzgerald. The new deal is expected to clear $16.7 million in cap space for the Saints.
According to the report, Ramczyk has agreed to reduce his 2025 base salary of $18 million. He'll reportedly have his 2025 salary reduced to the veteran minimum. Ramczyk agreed to a restructured deal this past season, when missing the entire year with a knee injury.
It is expected that Ramczyk's reworked deal will pave the way for him to officially retire after June 1. Ramczyk has dealt with a serious and worsening knee injury for the last several years.
The Saints selected Ramczyk with the 32nd overall selection in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He was an immediate starter as a rookie and quickly developed into one of the NFL's top offensive linemen.
A dominant right tackle throughout his outstanding career, Ramczyk was a 2017 All-Rookie selection and 2019 1st Team All-Pro. He routinely silenced the top pass rushers in the league and was an equally formidable run blocker.
In 2021, New Orleans signed Ramczyk to a lucrative five-year contract extension. After missing only one of a possible 71 games through his first four years, that's also when his knee issues worsened.
Ramczyk missed seven games in 2021. He'd play 16 of 17 contests in 2022, but was rarely able to practice during the week. Ramczyk played in 12 games during the 2023 campaign, but was again rarely able to practice and no longer looked like the same player.
If Ramczyk does indeed retire, that leaves only Alvin Kamara from the famed draft class of 2017 still with the Saints. Ramczyk and Kamara joined CB Marshon Lattimore, S Marcus Williams, LB Alex Anzalone, and DE Trey Hendrickson in the 2017 draft class.
Ryan Ramczyk certainly is among the best offensive linemen in New Orleans franchise history. It would not be a surprise at all to see him someday inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame.