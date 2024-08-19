Saints Rookie CB McKinstry Injured Against 49ers
Fox Sports sideline reporter Kristina Pink reported on Kool-Aid McKinistry's injury in the first quarter. McKinstry was "in and out of the medical tent, seem to be favoring his right leg," Pink told Adam Amin. "A lot of the conversation was with the Saints medical staff. He is now, back in the locker room." She also stated, the injury "didn't appear to be serious."
New Orleans drafted Kool-Aid McKinstry out of Alabama as the 41st overall draft pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Saints have been working him into the lineup during training camp, mainly playing at nickel defensive back.
Currently, the club is without starters Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and Paulson Adebo (groin) due to injuries sustained in training camp.
The Saints News Network on Sports Illustrated will update McKinstry's status as the game unfolds.