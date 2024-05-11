Saints News Network

Saints Rookie Minicamp Has Players With A Louisiana Connection

Several football players are at the New Orleans Saints Rookie Minicamp who have a connection to the Bayou State.

The New Orleans Saints opened the 2024 Rookie Minicamp with eight players with a Louisiana connection. The players are either natives of or have played college football in the state at one time.  

The Advocate's reporter Rod Walker noted seven athletes, and SNN included wide receiver Bub Means. Here is a list of rookies participating at the minicamp over the weekend with ties to the Bayou State!

PLAYERS WITH A LOUISIANA CONNECTION

  1. C Sincere Haynesworth - Tulane, Pearland, Texas
  2. RB Jacob Kibodi - UL, Chr. Life Aca.
  3. DL Cam Peterson - Southern
  4. S Rod Teamer - Tulane, Bro. Martin
  5. Cam Wire - Tulane, E. Ascension
  6. DB Shawn Preston - Miss. St., St. James
  7. WR Roland Wallace - Harding, Mandeville
  8. WR Bub Means - Pitt/LA Tech
